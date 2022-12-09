Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance
Shares of AP opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Louis Berkman Investment Co acquired 551,604 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $1,379,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,034,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,982.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.77% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.