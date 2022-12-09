Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance

Shares of AP opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Louis Berkman Investment Co acquired 551,604 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $1,379,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,034,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,982.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter valued at $4,236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

