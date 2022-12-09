AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Shares Down 2.2%

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 4,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 95,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.
AmpliTech Group Stock Down 2.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 14.58%. On average, research analysts expect that AmpliTech Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AmpliTech Group Company Profile
AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.
