Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 467,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 269.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Analog Devices by 9.1% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.21.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $588,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,263.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $588,914.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,263.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,904. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $169.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.89. The stock has a market cap of $86.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.66.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

