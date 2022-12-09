Analysts Set Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Target Price at $17.63

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.25 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AERI opened at $15.25 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.61 million, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of -0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerie Pharmaceuticals

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,678,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 475,017 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $408,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

