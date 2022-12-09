Analysts Set Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Target Price at $17.63

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.63.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.25 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of AERI opened at $15.25 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.61 million, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of -0.06.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
