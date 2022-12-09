Analysts Set Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target at $17.46

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.46.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.
Freshworks Price Performance
FRSH stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. Freshworks has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85.
Insider Activity at Freshworks
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Freshworks Company Profile
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
See Also
