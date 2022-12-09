Analysts Set Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target at $17.46

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

FRSH stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. Freshworks has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $317,615.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,363.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi acquired 126,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,885,199.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 944,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,131,201.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $317,615.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,363.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 1,814,990 shares of company stock worth $26,418,959 and sold 119,885 shares worth $1,688,434. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

