Analysts Set Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Price Target at $30.62

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.62.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OSH shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th.

In other news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 838,496 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $20,727,621.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,671,144 shares in the company, valued at $807,630,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 563,768 shares in the company, valued at $13,575,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 838,496 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $20,727,621.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,671,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,630,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 903,496 shares of company stock worth $22,376,021 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Oak Street Health by 59.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oak Street Health by 8.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Oak Street Health by 7.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Oak Street Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Oak Street Health by 22.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.29. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $35.61.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

