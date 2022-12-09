Analyzing Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) and Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) and Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcelis Technologies has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sono-Tek and Axcelis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 1 0 3.00 Axcelis Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Sono-Tek presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.56%. Axcelis Technologies has a consensus target price of $84.75, indicating a potential upside of 3.44%. Given Sono-Tek’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sono-Tek is more favorable than Axcelis Technologies.

This table compares Sono-Tek and Axcelis Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $17.13 million 5.94 $2.54 million $0.09 71.89 Axcelis Technologies $662.43 million 4.06 $98.65 million $4.80 17.07

Axcelis Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek. Axcelis Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and Axcelis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 8.12% 10.14% 7.67% Axcelis Technologies 18.83% 28.15% 19.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Axcelis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Axcelis Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Axcelis Technologies beats Sono-Tek on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. The company's products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. It markets and distributes its products through independent distributors and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Milton, New York.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

