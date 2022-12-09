Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100.16 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 101.95 ($1.24). 67,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 60,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.28).

Anexo Group Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £120.28 million and a P/E ratio of 509.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 108.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 117.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.75.

About Anexo Group

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents. The company also provides integrated end-to-end services, such as the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

