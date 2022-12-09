Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Trading Down 2.2%

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.52. 35,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 80,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $80,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 195,603 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 621,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 16,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 10.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

