Ankr (ANKR) One Day Volume Hits $11.79 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ankr has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $203.42 million and $11.79 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.021149 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $13,167,961.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

