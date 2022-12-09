Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Invests $100,000 in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTMW)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTMW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 743,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.07.

