Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Lowers Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,400,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,649,421 shares during the period. Sabre accounts for about 0.6% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 4.39% of Sabre worth $83,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Sabre by 1,201.6% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,247,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,934,000 after buying an additional 2,998,214 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Sabre by 108.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,903,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,042,000 after buying an additional 2,546,701 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the second quarter worth about $13,481,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 88.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,816,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,622,000 after buying an additional 1,789,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sabre by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,656,000 after buying an additional 1,615,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SABR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

