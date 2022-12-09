Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Reduces Stake in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. cut its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 706,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871,588 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Far Peak Acquisition were worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $369,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $540,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Far Peak Acquisition by 221.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,427,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Far Peak Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Far Peak Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

Far Peak Acquisition Profile

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries.

