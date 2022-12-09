Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.65.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Applied Materials by 228.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.4 %

AMAT opened at $108.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.03.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

