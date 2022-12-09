Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

About Arcadia Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $850,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

