Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Arcadia Biosciences Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences
About Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.