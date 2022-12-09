Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) PT Raised to $104.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 271.30% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Arcellx to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.
Arcellx Stock Up 29.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX traded up $6.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 219,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. Arcellx has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $26.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx
About Arcellx
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
