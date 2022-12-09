ARMOR Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $385,816.51 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. ARMOR has a total market cap of $385,816.51 and approximately $5,874.49 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ARMOR has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One ARMOR token can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $949.48 or 0.05542766 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00504569 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.36 or 0.30159593 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi.

ARMOR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

