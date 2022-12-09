Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 86,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EPD opened at $24.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.