Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises approximately 0.3% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $33,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,298 shares of company stock valued at $30,554,327 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $93.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $63.04 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ADM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

