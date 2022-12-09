Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,564 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 43.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 324,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 277,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 455.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,039,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after buying an additional 852,236 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 291.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 393,019 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $11.66 on Friday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 2.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 86.54%.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

