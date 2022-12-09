Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,057 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of PAA opened at $11.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

