Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN makes up 1.3% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 100.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329,521 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last 90 days.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $21.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.