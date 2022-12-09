ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 590 ($7.19) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.62) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 660 ($8.05) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,260 ($15.36) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 590 ($7.19) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,282.08 ($15.63).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 576.50 ($7.03) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 459.90 ($5.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,560 ($31.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £576.59 million and a PE ratio of 1,859.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 613.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 839.26.

In other ASOS news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($321,326.67). In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.69) per share, for a total transaction of £263,520 ($321,326.67). Also, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.82), for a total transaction of £27,474.85 ($33,501.83).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

