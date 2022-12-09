Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the quarter. Assured Guaranty accounts for 1.6% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned about 0.45% of Assured Guaranty worth $15,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,857,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

In related news, insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $2,319,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:AGO opened at $63.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.14. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $67.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

About Assured Guaranty

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.