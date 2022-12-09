AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £120 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £120 ($146.32) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a £125 ($152.42) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($119.50) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a £110 ($134.13) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £111.65 ($136.14).

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £113.16 ($137.98) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £175.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10,880.77. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 8,108.32 ($98.87) and a 1-year high of £115.40 ($140.71). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of £104.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £105.61.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

