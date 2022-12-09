ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.81

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and traded as high as $31.61. ATCO shares last traded at $31.61, with a volume of 932 shares.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on ATCO from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th.
ATCO Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.71.
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.
