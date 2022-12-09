Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lowered its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Atkore were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Atkore by 9.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 67,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Atkore by 110.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 170,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 88,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atkore from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

Atkore Trading Up 2.3 %

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,876 shares of company stock worth $350,699. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATKR opened at $125.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $126.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.94.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

