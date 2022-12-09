Atlantic Securities Trims Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Target Price to $46.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective reduced by Atlantic Securities from $67.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $42.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.77. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $284.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $95,373.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,175 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $95,373.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,482 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $337,897.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,012.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 82,518 shares of company stock valued at $4,854,633 and have sold 167,316 shares valued at $7,529,995. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $29,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

