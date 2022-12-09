Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.90-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.27. 38,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,763. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $93.72 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Atmos Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

