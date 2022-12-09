Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Up to $598.51

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $598.51, but opened at $636.33. Atrion shares last traded at $636.33, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Atrion Trading Up 6.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $610.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $618.82.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Atrion

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.15 per share. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Atrion news, CFO Jeffery Strickland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atrion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

