AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Receives $26.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUDC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

AUDC opened at $18.08 on Friday. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $36.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUDC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 33.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 1.7% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 901,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in AudioCodes by 6.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in AudioCodes by 2.6% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,122,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after acquiring an additional 28,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AudioCodes by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

