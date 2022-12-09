AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Receives $26.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.60.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUDC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.
AUDC opened at $18.08 on Friday. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $36.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52.
AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.
