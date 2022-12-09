Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 266.49% from the company’s current price.
Autolus Therapeutics Stock Down 36.1 %
NASDAQ AUTL traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.91. 89,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,883. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $174.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.50.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.14% and a negative net margin of 6,551.06%. The company had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
About Autolus Therapeutics
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.
