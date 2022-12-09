Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 266.49% from the company’s current price.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Down 36.1 %

NASDAQ AUTL traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.91. 89,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,883. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $174.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.14% and a negative net margin of 6,551.06%. The company had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

About Autolus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,370,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 96.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.