Avalanche Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.37 or 0.00077891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.15 billion and approximately $117.03 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00056641 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001324 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025516 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000258 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 415,985,636 coins and its circulating supply is 310,579,646 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

