Avalanche Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.37 or 0.00077891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.15 billion and approximately $117.03 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00056641 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000378 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001324 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009937 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025516 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001500 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005079 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000137 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 415,985,636 coins and its circulating supply is 310,579,646 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
