Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading Down 4.7%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.81. 2,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 639,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 4.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $590.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 12.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $711,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 11.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,698,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,064,000 after purchasing an additional 276,254 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

