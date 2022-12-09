Axie Infinity Price Tops $7.91 on Top Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $7.91 or 0.00046088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $795.35 million and approximately $91.96 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010839 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035917 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005742 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020961 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00239363 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,564,114 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,564,113.86413711 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.10679674 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $125,304,160.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.