Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Up 5.2%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.72. 181,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,642,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $835.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,032,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,134,000 after purchasing an additional 374,935 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 26.9% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,841,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,268,000 after purchasing an additional 814,568 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 17.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,959,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after purchasing an additional 446,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 20.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,881,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,314,000 after purchasing an additional 319,578 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 11.0% during the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.