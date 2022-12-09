Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Major Shareholder Sells $10,735,000.00 in Stock

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $10,735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,589,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Bally’s stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $22.61. 227,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80. Bally’s Co. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $578.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BALY. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bally’s to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

