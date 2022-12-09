Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.72

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 567154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBD. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.0027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth about $34,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth about $38,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Stories

