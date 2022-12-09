Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.25

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 8 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.
Bank of Communications Stock Down 3.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.15.
About Bank of Communications
Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company operates through four business segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Businesses, and Other Businesses. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings deposit products, personal certificate of deposits, foreign currency deposit, and salary financing A products; mortgage and unsecured loans; bank cards; airport and personal wealth management advisor services; and physical precious metals, and structured deposits and wealth management products, as well as precious metal and commodity trading services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Communications (BCMXY)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.