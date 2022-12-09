Bank of Marin Decreases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bank of Marin decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,646 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Zoetis by 24.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,364,000 after buying an additional 1,234,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zoetis by 46.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,198,000 after buying an additional 736,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.57. 27,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,691. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.