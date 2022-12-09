Bank of Marin Has $296,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bank of Marin lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 18.3% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.1% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 16,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 297,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,477,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,534,000 after purchasing an additional 116,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MS traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $88.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.49. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

