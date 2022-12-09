Bank of Marin Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bank of Marin lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,571,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,053 shares of company stock valued at $9,053,201 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $258.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,145. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $270.88. The stock has a market cap of $107.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.48.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

