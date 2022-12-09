Bank of Marin Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bank of Marin lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.7% of Bank of Marin’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410,694 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,772 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $363.86. The company had a trading volume of 68,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,601. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $352.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.04.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.