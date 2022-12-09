Bank of Marin Sells 1,230 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bank of Marin decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.56. The company had a trading volume of 41,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.94 and a 200 day moving average of $105.84. The firm has a market cap of $187.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

