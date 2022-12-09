Bank of Marin Sells 1,370 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bank of Marin trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,969,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.45. The company had a trading volume of 22,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,577. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.47. The company has a market capitalization of $252.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.