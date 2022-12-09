Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BKIMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €6.05 ($6.37) to €5.95 ($6.26) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €5.90 ($6.21) to €6.00 ($6.32) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.00) to €7.00 ($7.37) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bankinter has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.24.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter Price Performance

Bankinter stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.