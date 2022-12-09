Barclays Cuts G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target to $13.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GIII. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. CL King cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of GIII opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $669.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero bought 10,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $125,294.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,317. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero bought 10,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $125,294.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,317. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris Goldfarb bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $3,135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,094,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,270,848.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 279,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,534 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 25,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 87,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

