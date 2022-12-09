Barclays Lowers Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $60.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.16.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 29.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at $7,769,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 618,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at $480,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

