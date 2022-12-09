Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Trimmed by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,610,557,000 after buying an additional 13,965,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,513,633,000 after buying an additional 310,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,347,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,018,423,000 after buying an additional 34,821 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,343,440,000 after buying an additional 292,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,779,000 after buying an additional 725,606 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.92. 5,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,575. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.