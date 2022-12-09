Benessere Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BENEU) Shares Down 0%

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BENEU – Get Rating) dropped 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70.
About Benessere Capital Acquisition
Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-focused companies in the North, Central, and South America.
